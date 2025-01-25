'A second leash on life'; Idaho shelter volunteers unload plane of shelter dogs relocated from LA

BOISE, Idaho — A new lease on life for a flight full of dogs from southern California. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, speaking with Idaho shelter volunteers who just unloaded dogs from this plane, hoping to find a forever home

Friday afternoon, volunteers from the Idaho Humane Society, Mountain Humane, and MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter gathered on a tarmac near the Boise Airport to greet a plane full of pups from southern California, looking for new homes in an effort to free up shelter space in areas impacted by recent fires

"These animals, unfortunately, never did find their owners. They were in the shelters before the fires," said Kelly Mitchell from Mountain Humane.

Idaho Humane Society public information officer Kristine Schellhaas added, "Making their way here to Idaho from California really makes room for displaced animals so that they can find their loving owners."

With so many dogs to unload, I jumped in to help carry some of the bigger crates carrying huskies, boxers, and other breeds.

"It is amazing, even as a small shelter, to be able to help out just the few that we are able to help," smiled Ashley Colglazier of MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter.

Mitchell continued, "Being able to provide homeless animals with a second chance and an opportunity to find a second lease on life is really a huge passion of mine and what drives me."

But these dogs are not homeward-bound just yet.

"We can't do this work without our community," nodded Schellhaas.

Katharina Van Wyk from MCPAWS chimed in, saying, "In the meantime, we are looking for foster homes for the puppies."

"For every animal we bring in, we are relying on the community to adopt and help sponsor those animals," finished Schellhaas.

