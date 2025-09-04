Idaho girl killed, three family members injured in Wyoming plane crash

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Wyoming — A plane crash in the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming left a 13-year-old girl dead and three members of her family injured on Monday evening.

Around 4:57 p.m., the Sheridan Law Enforcement Center received reports of a possible crash near Big Mountain. Crews from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, and Wyoming Regional EMS responded.

Rescue teams located the single-engine plane with three survivors — an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman — all injured. A 13-year-old girl was also confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims were identified by community members as the Palmer family of Boise, Idaho. Cindy and Earl Palmer remain hospitalized in critical condition, and their son Aeron sustained minor injuries. Their daughter Amelia, the 2024–2025 Treasure Valley Rodeo Mini Queen, did not survive.

“The coordinated effort between all of the rescuers, EMS, medical teams, and aircraft personnel was exceptional,” Sheriff Levi Dominguez said in a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ and their family.”

A fundraiser has been launched to support the Palmers with medical and funeral expenses.