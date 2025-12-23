How often does Boise get a 'White Christmas'?

BOISE, Idaho — While some have resigned themselves to a rainy forecast this week across the Treasure Valley, some optimistic Idahoans are still holding out hope for the unlikely— the City of Boise blanketed in snow on Christmas morning.

While those wishes may (or may not) be answered this year, it's worth noting that a White Christmas in Boise is not as common as some may think.

The National Weather Service in Boise just took a look back at the last 70 years to see how often the valley has been blessed with snowfall on Dec. 25.

Based on that data, the City of Boise averages a 25% chance of a White Christmas each year. The last time Boise had a White Christmas was in 2022.

The last time there was over 3 inches of snow on the ground on Christmas was 2017.