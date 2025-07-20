House fire in south Boise claims the lives of three dogs

BOISE, Idaho — A house fire in South Boise on Saturday claimed the lives of three dogs, reports the Boise Fire Department.

At approximately 2 p.m., Boise Fire responded to a structure fire on S. San Bruno Avenue, just south of Lake Hazel Road.

As they arrived on the scene, firefighters witnessed a large plume of smoke and began immediately attacking the fire, which had engulfed a one-story home.

Firefighters ultimately extinguished the blaze.

No human casualties or injuries were reported, but three dogs were killed in the fire.

The Local 149 Burnout Fund is offering financial assistance to all those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Boise Fire Department.