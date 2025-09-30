Homelessness drops by 2% in Ada County, according to newly published report

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A newly released report from Our Path Home, a public-private partnership involving over 40 agencies working to mitigate homelessness in Ada County, indicates that the rate of homelessness in the county has dropped 2% from the previous year.

The finding is the result of an annual "Point-In-Time (PIT) Count" that surveys community members, including families with children, who are either accessing emergency shelter or who are spending the night unsheltered, on the street in Ada County."

The count is taken each year in January and reported to the federal government to help set budgets and inform local policy as it relates to providing homeless services and community housing.

Boise City Ada County HMIS The grey topline indicates the total number of homeless persons in Ada County on an annual basis.

The 2025 PIT count indicated that 773 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Ada County, down from 789 in 2024.

Our Path Home 2025 homeless rates in Ada County.

The report also highlighted an increase in "rapid rehousing beds." In 2024, Ada County featured 109 beds versus 161 beds in 2025, which amounts to more than a 50% increase.

Our Path Home credits the increase to ongoing work by the Charitable Assistance to the Community's Homeless (CATCH).

“As we near the end of Campaign funding and the federal landscape is rapidly changing, CATCH is asking our community to lean in to ensure our program can help just as many families, or more, this year.” - Stephanie Day, CATCH Executive Director

CATCH Executive Director Stephanie Day thanked the federal government for its investments as well as the community for its ongoing support.