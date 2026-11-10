Former Boise school bus driver found guilty on 5 child sex crime charges

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise school bus driver has been found guilty of five felony child sex crime charges.

An Ada County jury found Kayden Peterson, 29, guilty on Tuesday on one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16, three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of sexual battery of a minor between 16 and 17 years old.

Peterson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2027.

Peterson previously worked as a contracted bus driver for the Boise School District. He was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in April.

READ MORE | Former Boise school bus driver pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

Court documents previously obtained by Idaho News 6 alleged the abuse occurred over several years, and authorities say the victim knew Peterson outside of his work as a bus driver.

Following his arrest, the Boise School District said Peterson was no longer permitted to work under its transportation contract.