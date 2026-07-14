Firefighters rescue two people stranded in tree along Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters rescued two people who became stranded in a tree along the Boise River.

According to Boise Fire, crews responded to a water rescue near Parkcenter Boulevard and S. Haines Street at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

On arrival, firefighters found two people who had become stranded in a tree alongside the river, and began their rescue operation.

One person was able to break free and swim downstream to safety. Crews contacted the second person via jet ski and brought them safely to shore.

Ada County Paramedics evaluated both people, and neither suffered any injuries. Crews transported them back to their vehicles at Barber Park.

"This incident was a great example of teamwork among Boise Fire's Special Operations Division," a spokesperson with Boise Fire told Idaho News 6.