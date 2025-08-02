Fire burning south of Kuna measured at 500 acres and growing

UPDATE (as of 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 2):

The Victory Fire has grown to 500 acres, reports the BLM. Crews are continuing to establish containment lines.

Containment is estimated for 6 p.m. tonight. No evacuations or road closures are in place.

___

A 100-acre vegetation fire is burning south of Kuna off South Swan Falls Road between Nicholson Road and West Victory Lane.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) told Idaho News 6 that the fire appears to be human-caused.

As of this writing, no evacuation orders are in place, and all roads remain open.

Fire crews with the BLM are fighting the blaze. Currently, there are four engines, two dozers, and a water tender on the scene. The fire is also receiving airborne support.

There is currently no timetable regarding containment or control.