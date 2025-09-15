Fire breaks out along Highway 55; cause still under investigation

UPDATE (7:00 p.m. 9/14/25):

One lane has reopened on Highway 55, and the southbound lane remains blocked.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey talked with the Eagle Fire Department, who reported that three fires started along the roadside, resulting in 15-20 acres being burned.

Crews will be on site for the next few hours to clean up the scene, and two-way travel will be available.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



ORIGINAL STORY:

A vegetation fire has been reported near Horseshoe Bend along Highway 55 on Sunday evening.

Idaho511 is reporting lane closures from mile markers 55 to 58. Drivers are advised to use caution and should expect significant traffic delays.

BLM has told Idaho News 6 that they've sent one overhead and two engines to the fire. Crews are currently on-scene working to combat the flames.

No evacuations have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information is available.