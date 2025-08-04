Emergency alert test scheduled for Ada County residents

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — As wildfire season intensifies across the Treasure Valley, Ada County officials are testing emergency alert systems to ensure neighbors have critical time to respond during emergencies.

The Ada County Emergency Communications Center is conducting tests of its alert system Monday at 6 p.m. for the Barber Valley neighborhood in East Boise.

This includes a notification from the Code Red app, which delivers location-specific emergency alerts to residents.

"They can receive basically phone calls, emails or text messages to alert them to things going on in their area if there is an emergency that we need to notify them about," said Zack Walls, Director of Ada County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communication Center.

The app requires users to input their home address to ensure alerts are tied to their specific location. The app can also track users' locations, delivering critical messages even when they're away from home.

Walls emphasized that the system isn't limited to wildfire alerts.

"There may be a missing vulnerable adult that we need help looking for," Walls said. "If there is an issue of immediate risk for some flooding."

Emergency officials can target specific areas affected by an incident.

"The incident command at the scene will tell us within a certain area that they want that message to go. And then we can send out that message to notify the residents within that area," Walls said.

Even residents without the Code Red app will receive Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) notifications, helping officials reach a wider audience during critical situations.

County officials say in order to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts, users must ensure their device has not opted out of the feature. The opt-in/opt-out menu is typically found in a phone's notification settings. Users must also activate the option to receive local WEA test alerts.

While the Code Red app is specific to Ada County, officials recommend being familiar with alert systems in neighboring areas as well.

"If you live close to another county I would recommend familiarizing yourself with what the neighboring jurisdictions are utilizing for mass public notifications as well," Walls said.

Residents interested in requesting an emergency test alert for their neighborhood, visit alert.adacounty.id.gov.

