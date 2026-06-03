Police investigating reports of illegal firework use after Quinn's Pond vegetation fire

BOISE — Police are investigating after a vegetation fire burned an acre of land on the north side of Quinn's Pond on Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Boise Fire Department, Boise Fire crews responded to the scene a little before 8:30 p.m.

The fire is estimated to have burned an acre in the wooded area near the pond, officials said.

"One structure was initially threatened, but responding firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent further damage," Boise Fire noted.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews remain on the scene to mop up potential hotspots.

The Boise Police Department is investigating reports of illegal firework use by multiple individuals in the area before the fire started, Boise Fire said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.