Crews in the Treasure Valley gear up for chip seal season

The Ada County Highway District and the City of Nampa will begin chip sealing starting on June 1.

Officials with ACHD said that this year, chip sealing will take place in Zone 7, spanning from Eagle Road west to Ten Mile Road between Chinden Boulevard and I-84. Zone 7 also includes the area west of Ten Mile Road to the Ada County line, between Ustick and I-84.

Ada County residents can check for updated chip seal progress in their neighborhood here.

“Chip seal is a key part of ACHD’s preventative maintenance program,” said Tom Otte, ACHD's Deputy Director of Operations. “While the work can create short-term inconveniences, it helps prevent more costly and disruptive repairs in the future.”

"The chip seal process involves applying a thin layer of liquid asphalt, followed by a layer of aggregate, which can help address surface damage and enhance the road's durability. While chip seal is not a replacement for full paving, it can potentially extend the life of a road by several years and improve skid resistance, helping to maintain safer roads in a cost-effective manner." - Ada County Highway District

Chip sealing in Ada County is expected to be complete by September.

Map of ACHD zones below:

Ada County Highway District

In Nampa, chip sealing will take place in Downtown, Central, and South Nampa, including in subdivisions.

You can find updated Nampa chip seal information regarding potential closures, speed reductions, and more here.

Map of Nampa chip sealing zones below:

City of Nampa

The City of Nampa is reminding residents to obey posted speed limits (20 mph in chip zones) and to avoid on-street parking when crews are working to avoid being towed.

The four steps of chip sealing:

Put down oil and apply chips to the roads, then compact with a roller. Sweep the roads—twice – and let the chip seal cure. Apply fog seal as a topcoat. This step makes the road shiny and black. Restripe the roads with paint and thermoplastics.

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