Kuna road construction brings detours and upgrades as ACHD works to keep pace with rapid city growth

KUNA, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is currently tackling multiple projects to keep up with the expanding population, including the reconstruction of Hubbard Road connecting Ten Mile to Meridian Road.

The two-mile project, which began in September 2025, is widening shoulders and adding bike lanes while replacing pavement that hasn’t been touched in years.

"What we're doing there again, it was strictly the condition of the pavement was just poor, right? So, we needed to reconstruct the road," Capital Project Supervisor Ricardo Calderon said.

The Hubbard Road project is being completed in two segments. The first segment, from Linder Road to Ten Mile Road, is currently being paved. Once finished, crews will move to the second segment from Linder Road to Meridian Road.

"We're trying to maintain what we have, right, so as conditions increase or traffic increases, we're looking to expand the arterial and collector network," explained Calderon.

Watch to learn more about Kuna's road projects

Kuna road construction brings detours and upgrades to growing city

The Hubbard Road reconstruction is expected to wrap up in July 2026. Calderon noted that ACHD is already preparing for future projects to handle Kuna's growth, including a new roundabout at the corner of Ten Mile and Deer Flat, which is expected to start construction this fall.

ACHD is also working on a Residential Capital Maintenance Project to improve road surfaces and upgrade access ramps across 19 segments in four different areas of Kuna. The project began in early April and will run through the end of October.

Calderon clarified that this specific project is driven strictly by maintenance needs, not growth. The roads have not been touched in a while and have significant cracking that can no longer just be filled.

As part of the project, ACHD is updating pedestrian connectivity to meet new codes, which includes adding new pedestrian ramps and bulb-outs.

To widen sidewalks in some spots, crews have had to work up to the edge of yards and remove landscaping, like flower beds, to make room for safer, more accessible paths. Crews are completing each section before moving to the next.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

During the residential project, the roads will never be completely closed. However, they will be closed to through traffic but remain open to local traffic, meaning residents and school buses can still get through, though they may have to drive on gravel temporarily.

Kuna neighbor Jay Gooden said the construction hasn't been a major issue for him, though others have felt the impact.

"They've been great to work with. ACHD's been fine. Knife River's been fine. Hasn't disrupted me at all, but some of the neighbors are getting a little bit more than we are for sure," Gooden said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

Gooden noted the city's massive expansion is driving the need for these projects.

"There's a lot of people been coming into Kuna. I mean, it's grown triple or more since I've been here," added Gooden.

"ACHD has a deal with the developers and stuff like that, and planning and zoning and stuff like that. So I don't know how that communication is going, but it's hard to get around here anymore. It's difficult," Gooden said.

As the community continues to see more people move in, Gooden said there is one simple thing neighbors can do to keep travel safe through the construction zones.

"Everybody's got to go down the road. Don't try to get around anybody. Don't cause an accident, and everybody can get along," recommended Gooden.