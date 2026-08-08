Two-vehicle crash on I-84 east of Boise sends one man to the hospital

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A crash on eastbound I-84 east of Boise sent one man to the hospital and closed multiple lanes Friday evening.

Video captured of the incident response shows multiple Idaho State Police vehicles pulled over at the scene. Footage shows one vehicle overturned and a large semi-truck that left the roadway and came to rest in nearby brush.

In a press release, Idaho State Police said that at 7:28 p.m., a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on I-84 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a 2009 Jeep Wrangler. Police say that the Jeep was stationary on the right shoulder near milepost 66.

Police confirmed the semi came to rest in the field just south of the roadway, while the Jeep landed on its passenger side on the right shoulder.

Officials say the crash ignited a small brush fire, but that it has been extinguished.

The driver of the Jeep, a 40-year-old man from Boise, was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. The semi-truck driver, a 31-year-old male from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was uninjured.

Police say that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Ada County Paramedics, Boise Fire, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police and Idaho State Transportation Department assisted in the response.