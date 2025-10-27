Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Crash on Gowen Road near I-84 slows traffic after gravel truck overturns

Drivers are urged to expect delays near I-84 in Boise with only one lane open each way Monday morning as cleanup crews clear the road
Overturned gravel truck slows traffic on Gowen Road near I-84
Boise Police Department
Drivers are urged to expect delays near I-84 in Boise with only one lane open each way Monday morning as cleanup crews clear a gravel spill.
Overturned gravel truck slows traffic on Gowen Road near I-84
Overturned gravel truck slows traffic on Gowen Road near I-84
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Traffic is moving slowly on Monday morning after a gravel truck overturned on Gowen Road near I-84, spilling gravel across the roadway.

Boise Police said first responders and cleanup crews are on scene. One lane remains open in each direction while crews work to remove the debris and get the truck upright.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights