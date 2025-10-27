Crash on Gowen Road near I-84 slows traffic after gravel truck overturns

BOISE, Idaho — Traffic is moving slowly on Monday morning after a gravel truck overturned on Gowen Road near I-84, spilling gravel across the roadway.

Boise Police said first responders and cleanup crews are on scene. One lane remains open in each direction while crews work to remove the debris and get the truck upright.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.