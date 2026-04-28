Couple convicted of distributing 'kill list' files emergency motion to reduce $45M bail

BOISE, Idaho — Jonathan and Jolene Harms — recently convicted on 122 combined counts of stalking, witness intimidation, and threats tied to a “kill list” manifesto — have filed an emergency motion in district court seeking to reduce their bail or allow alternative release conditions. They also allege that they have been denied access to "legal research" due to their incarceration.

Court documents indicate that Jonathan Daniel Harms is currently being held on $30,000,000 bail. His wife, Jolene, is being held on a $15,000,000 bail.

In the 277-page manifesto, the couple calls for killing several individuals, including members of Table Rock Church, public officials, and police officers. The document also included the command— "Go. Hunt. Kill." In addition to being emailed, the manifesto was also shared on various social media platforms.

Twenty of the people named in the manifesto obtained civil protection orders, which the Harms repeatedly ignored.

Ultimately, the Harms are asking the district court to reduce their bail and consider release under "supervised or restrictive conditions," including location monitoring.

They cite "irreparable hardship affecting both litigation participation and minor children" as their primary reasons behind filing the motions.

They go on to explain how their "frail grandparents," ages 86 and 82, have been forced to assume the role of caregivers to their five children. "Release or modified conditions would materially reduce disruption to the children and preserve continuity of care," reads the motion.

The court must file a response to the motion by May 13. However, no judicial decision is required in the court's response.

Sentencing is set for July 20. The defendants face more than 200 years in prison and remain in custody at the Ada County Jail.

You can read the entire emergency motion below: