Boise married couple convicted in ‘kill list’ manifesto case

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise married couple who wrote a manifesto that included a "kill list" have been found guilty by an Ada County jury of a combined 122 counts of stalking, witness intimidation, and threats involving multiple victims.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, 43-year-old Daniel Harms and 39-year-old Lynn Harms sent an email to thousands of recipients that included a 277-page manifesto, which they referred to as a "kill list." In the document, the couple calls for killing several persons, including members of Table Rock Church, a church that the Harms previously attended. The documents also called for the deaths of police officers and public officials.

The document included a direct command to its recipients that states: "Go. Hunt. Kill." followed by the names and addresses of the targeted individuals.

The manifesto was also posted on various social media platforms.

Twenty of those named in the manifesto obtained civil protection orders. However, those orders were repeatedly ignored. The couple is said to have sent certified mail to the victims following the orders and continued to post the manifesto to social media.

In court, 20 victims testified to that harassment, saying it resulted in psychological and emotional harm.

“This case involved repeated, deliberate, malicious threats by the defendants that had more than 20 victims fearing for their lives,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “The jury’s verdict reflects the seriousness of that conduct and the impact it had on the victims involved. Protections for victims exist for a reason, and violations of them will be prosecuted.”

Daniel and Lynn Harms represented themselves throughout the case.

Ada County Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace revoked bail for the couple and has ordered psychological evaluations.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20. The defendants face up to more than 200 years in prison. They are being held in Ada County Jail.