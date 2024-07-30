Ada County Commissioners deny proposed 2,000-acre solar farm south of Kuna

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Commissioners in Ada County postponed their final decision on the proposed 2,000-acre solar farm south of Kuna at a meeting on July 11, but after community feedback a resolution has been reached.

The Ada County Commissioners decided on July 30 that the proposed solar farm project would not move forward, saying that renewable energy is important but the location would pose issues.

The decision comes after two community meetings where dozens of Kuna residents spoke about the solar farm with many of them opposed to the development in the area.

“We are ecstatic," said Justine Krivanec, who lives near the proposed site. "The commissioners heard us for one thing. We’re very excited. Our community has definitely come together”

Savion, the energy company proposing the energy center south of Kuna, says they'll continue to work on finding a way to move forward on some kind of energy development after the decision

“I tried to talk with many to understand concerns, whether in group settings or impersonal conversations, I will continue to try and do that," said Mitchell Taylor, Director of Development with Savion. "We are going to regroup and try and understand where to go from here and this isn’t the result that we’d hoped for.”

Ada County staff is planning to discuss the rejection at another meeting in August.