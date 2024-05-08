Ada County Commissioners consider solar farm, proposed south of Kuna

Ada County commissioners are weighing in on a proposed solar farm, south of Kuna.

Wednesday night, commissioners could decide whether a more than 2 thousand-acre solar farm proposal will move forward.

This is a story Idaho News 6 has been following for weeks, and Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke has spoken to neighbors in Ada and Canyon County as the site spans both counties.

Many neighbors are wildly opposed to this proposal, saying it threatens Idaho’s rural farmland.

There are also some neighbors in favor, or looking for more information.

Representatives from the Powers Butte Energy Center, owned by energy company Savion, are also expected to be at tonight's meeting.

Idaho Power, whose customers would be receiving the energy from the solar farm, and they say the Treasure Valley needs new energy resources.

Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke will be inside during tonight's meeting to bring you updates on the outcome of the proposal.