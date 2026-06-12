Climber rescued after 30-foot fall near Swan Falls Dam

KUNA, Idaho — A climber was rescued late Thursday night after falling about 30 feet while rock climbing near Swan Falls Dam, according to Kuna Fire.

Crews responded to the area around 10 p.m. on June 11. The rescue involved Kuna Fire, the technical high-angle rescue team from Nampa Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics.

Officials said the climber was safely hoisted from the area and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The rescue took a little more than three hours from the time crews were dispatched.

Kuna Fire said this was the fourth rescue this year in the Swan Falls area requiring specialized rescue teams.

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