BPD Bomb Squad responds to suspicious package at West Overland business

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department Bomb Squad rendered a suspicious device safe after responding to a report at a business on West Overland Road.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, October 13, Boise Police arrived at a business on the 6700 block of West Overland Road to investigate a suspicious package.

Officers were able to secure the scene, and the bomb squad safely approached the device and rendered it safe.

Boise Police determined the device to be suspicious but not harmful, and the investigation is ongoing.

