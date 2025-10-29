Boise's off-leash dog program returns to three parks this fall

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is once again inviting dogs and their owners to stretch their legs this season as the city’s popular off-leash program returns to three major parks.

Starting Nov. 1, off-leash areas reopen at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, with Simplot Sports Complex joining in on Nov. 16. The program runs through Feb. 28, 2026, giving pet owners several months of wide-open space to enjoy.

"All areas of the three parks are available for off-leash use from sunrise to sunset, except for Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads, and playgrounds," Boise Parks and Recreation said in a news release.

For those heading to Ann Morrison Park, Together Treasure Valley Dog Island remains open year-round.

However, the department cautions that as winter approaches, water levels in the surrounding ponds are lowered.

"For the safety of both you and your pet, please be cautious around the banks and stay off the ice," the city advised.

Warning signs are posted at ponds throughout Boise parks.

The city also reminded visitors to do their part to keep parks clean and safe.

Pet owners must always pick up after their dogs and make sure licenses are current.

"This is a good time of year to obtain or renew an animal license for your dog," officials said.

More information about off-leash opportunities and park rules is available on the City of Boise website.