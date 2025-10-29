Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Boise's off-leash dog program returns to three parks this fall

Starting in November, Boise Parks and Recreation reopens three popular parks for off-leash playtime, giving local dogs room to run and owners a chance to enjoy the cooler season
Dog Off-Leash Season in Boise Parks.png
City of Boise Parks and Recreation Department
Dog Off-Leash Season in Boise Parks.png
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is once again inviting dogs and their owners to stretch their legs this season as the city’s popular off-leash program returns to three major parks.

Starting Nov. 1, off-leash areas reopen at Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex, with Simplot Sports Complex joining in on Nov. 16. The program runs through Feb. 28, 2026, giving pet owners several months of wide-open space to enjoy.

"All areas of the three parks are available for off-leash use from sunrise to sunset, except for Boise River Greenbelt paths, parking lots, roads, and playgrounds," Boise Parks and Recreation said in a news release.

For those heading to Ann Morrison Park, Together Treasure Valley Dog Island remains open year-round.

However, the department cautions that as winter approaches, water levels in the surrounding ponds are lowered.

"For the safety of both you and your pet, please be cautious around the banks and stay off the ice," the city advised.

Warning signs are posted at ponds throughout Boise parks.

The city also reminded visitors to do their part to keep parks clean and safe.

Pet owners must always pick up after their dogs and make sure licenses are current.

"This is a good time of year to obtain or renew an animal license for your dog," officials said.

More information about off-leash opportunities and park rules is available on the City of Boise website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights