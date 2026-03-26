Boise School District to make elementary staffing adjustments for music, PE classes

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District (BSD) told Idaho News 6 on Thursday that it will make a series of "staffing adjustments" to its physical education and music classes at some elementary school campuses prior to the 2026-2027 school year.

The changes, which the district's public affairs administrator, Dan Hollar, insists are not "program cuts," were prompted by projected student enrollments across the school district.

"Students will continue to have the same access to music and PE that they have always had," said Hollar.

BSD states that a full-time PE or music teacher typically has the capacity to teach 35 sections per week, and at some schools, teachers are operating under their capacity.

The district says it will pair staffing between schools to align instructor capacity with updated enrollments.

Boise School District - Elementary physical education & music pairs:

Taft (24 sections) paired with ½ Pierce Park (8 sections)

Hidden Springs (20 sections) paired with ½ Pierce Park (10 sections)

Garfield (18 sections) paired with Adams (10 sections)

Longfellow (22 sections) paired with Adams (10 sections)

Hollar stated that teaching positions remain available for all the staff members being affected by the realignment. He added that the only staffing reductions are coming through "normal attrition," such as retirement or resignation.

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