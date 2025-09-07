Boise Pride festival celebrates 36th year at new Ann Morrison Park location

Boise Pride Festival is back for its 36th year, and while it’s in a new location here at Ann Morrison Park, organizers say the message remains the same: to create a safe and inclusive environment to celebrate with their fellow Idahoans.

“We belong here, we’ve always been here, and we’re always going to be here,” said the festival EmCee on stage.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, Boise Pride had to scale back on this year’s festival when it came to entertainment, but that allowed for more local talent to perform.

“My favorite part is always the drag shows, especially the local drag shows. I think the hometown [talent] shows are super important,” said Peyton Ultis, a Boise Pride festival attendee.

WATCH | Boise Pride Fest celebrates 36 years at new venue

Boise Pride moves to Ann Morrison Park for 36th year

With significantly less funding from sponsors this year, Boise Pride still cites growth— in attendees and vendors— as the reason they moved the festival from in front of the capital to the larger venue of Ann Morrison Park.

“We were bursting at the seams, so we’re here now,” said Donald Williamson, the Executive Director of Boise Pride Festival.

And attendees noticed the extra space around the stage and vendor booths.

“I personally love it just because it’s more spread out,” said Benito Aguirre, a festival attendee.

“Yeah, it definitely seems more open. I feel like the protesters are just like, you don’t have to worry about them because they’re so out of the way,” said Ultis.

“People are happy, so I don’t think moving the stage size down and cutting a night [affected much]. It still feels like the Boise Pride Festival,” added Williamson.

Over 170 vendors showed up. One of those vendors is the nonprofit ‘Free Mom Hugs.’ The Treasure Valley chapter shows up to bring community support and acceptance to the festival.

“A lot of kids will come up and just cry and be in our arms for a solid 3-5 minutes and just be like ‘I haven’t had a hug from a mom or a parent in 6 years.’ It’s a beautiful way to show up and be an ally,” said Alisha Beverly, with the Free Mom Hugs Nonprofit of the Treasure Valley.

Boise Pride says they aren't sure if Ann Morrison will be the new home of the annual event until they regroup after this year’s festivities.

With the festival being at a new location this year, they’ll also have a new route for the annual Pride Parade on Sunday morning. It starts at 10 a.m., on 13th and River St, and goes to Ann Morrison Park.