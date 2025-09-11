Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Boise Police seek tips after vandals damage hillside at Camel’s Back Reserve

Police say designs carved into the sand chute are causing erosion and undoing years of restoration work
Camel’s Back Reserve Hillside Vandalism
COURTESY: Boise Police Department
Boise Police are investigating vandalism at Camel’s Back Reserve after someone carved designs into the sand chute, causing hillside erosion and reversing years of restoration work.
Camel’s Back Reserve Hillside Vandalism
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help identifying whoever carved large designs into a hillside at Camel’s Back Reserve— a move that’s now causing erosion and undoing years of restoration work.

The damage happened on both sides of the popular sand chute near the 9th Street Trailhead. Police say what might look like simple vandalism is a bigger problem because it threatens the long-term health of the hillside.

“Damage like this not only leads to hillside erosion but reverses years of work to maintain the natural qualities of Camel’s Back Reserve,” police said in a social media post.

Neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp details the damage done at Camel's Back Reserve

Vandalism at Camel's Back Reserve

The case is being treated as malicious injury to property. Investigators are asking anyone with tips to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights