Boise Police seek tips after vandals damage hillside at Camel’s Back Reserve

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help identifying whoever carved large designs into a hillside at Camel’s Back Reserve— a move that’s now causing erosion and undoing years of restoration work.

The damage happened on both sides of the popular sand chute near the 9th Street Trailhead. Police say what might look like simple vandalism is a bigger problem because it threatens the long-term health of the hillside.

“Damage like this not only leads to hillside erosion but reverses years of work to maintain the natural qualities of Camel’s Back Reserve,” police said in a social media post.

Neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp details the damage done at Camel's Back Reserve

Vandalism at Camel's Back Reserve

The case is being treated as malicious injury to property. Investigators are asking anyone with tips to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790