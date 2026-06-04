Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable adult last seen in West Boise

WEST BOISE — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in the area of Franklin Road and Maple Grove Road in West Boise.

BPD identified the man as Eskandar, also known as "Alex," and said he was last seen at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said he was wearing a baseball hat, a long-sleeve grey shirt and jeans. BPD and Alex's family members are worried he won't be able to find his way home by himself.

Officials are asking anyone who has seen him to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.