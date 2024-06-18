Boise Police searching for missing person last seen on motorcycle in South Boise

BOISE, ID — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for Jason Van Winkle who has been missing since Saturday night.

Jason's family and officers are worried for his safety after he didn’t show up for Father’s Day, according to police. Jason was last seen driving his motorcycle westbound on Gowen Road on Saturday, June 15 around 11:30 p.m.

The motorcycle is a 2002 black Honda 1800 with saddle bags, license plate ID MZH296. Jason is described as 6 feet tall, 180 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.