Boise police safely resolve 'armed person in crisis' situation on the Connector

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators say a tense overnight situation on the Connector ended safely thanks to the calm, patient response of Boise police officers.

In a social media post, police say officers were called around 1 a.m. Tuesday to help with an "armed person in crisis."

Instead of rushing in, they used a careful approach, including a drone to give themselves time and space. Officers spoke with the individual over the phone and worked through the situation step by step.

Just after 3 a.m., the person was safe, and no one was injured.

Police said teamwork, planning, and training in crisis response were key to the outcome.

Boise police reminded anyone struggling with mental health or facing a crisis that help is always available. People can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline any time.