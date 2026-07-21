Boise police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away and may be in the Boise or Meridian area.

The Boise Police Department shared a post on social media Tuesday asking anyone with information about Gracie's location to contact authorities.

Police said officers have followed up on tips and spoken with people who reported having contact with Gracie in recent weeks.

Gracie is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Anyone who knows where Gracie is or who she may be staying with is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.