Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Boise Police arrest third suspect in February bank robbery

armed bank robbery getaway
Boise Police Deartment
Two suspects flee on a motorcycle following an armed bank robbery on Feb. 27. Photo: Boise Police Deartment
armed bank robbery getaway
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested the third suspect named in a February armed bank robbery.

Related: Two arrested following armed bank robbery in Boise, third suspect sought

The police department says Edward Prescott was arrested on Wednesday, after Ada County Dispatch received a tip that he was riding a bike in the area of W. Fairview Ave. and N. Allumbaugh St.

Prescott was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Ada County Jail with a felony robbery charge.

Boise Police say that on February 27, one suspect showed a handgun during a bank robbery on E. Parkcenter Blvd. before fleeing on a motorcycle with another person. A third suspect was arrested for making a false 911 call before the robbery, reporting an active shooter at a business on Fairview.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights