Boise Police arrest third suspect in February bank robbery

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have arrested the third suspect named in a February armed bank robbery.

The police department says Edward Prescott was arrested on Wednesday, after Ada County Dispatch received a tip that he was riding a bike in the area of W. Fairview Ave. and N. Allumbaugh St.

Prescott was arrested on an outstanding warrant and booked into the Ada County Jail with a felony robbery charge.

Boise Police say that on February 27, one suspect showed a handgun during a bank robbery on E. Parkcenter Blvd. before fleeing on a motorcycle with another person. A third suspect was arrested for making a false 911 call before the robbery, reporting an active shooter at a business on Fairview.