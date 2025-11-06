Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAda County

Actions

Boise Police arrest five in attacks on vulnerable adults

Boise Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted
and last updated

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police arrested five suspects, including one adult and four juveniles, in connection with two separate assaults on vulnerable adults.

Police say the suspects are tied to incidents on Aug. 2 and Oct. 12, where victims were assaulted and robbed or lured to locations and attacked. Detectives from multiple units participated in the investigation.

On Nov. 5, officers arrested four juveniles and 19-year-old Tristan Febus of Boise. Febus faces multiple felony charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights