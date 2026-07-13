Boise neighbors displaced after car crashes into their home

BOISE, Idaho — A local burnout fund is assisting Boise neighbors after a car crashed into their home, causing them to be displaced.

According to Boise Fire, at around 1:45 p.m. on July 12, crews responded to the scene of a vehicle having crashed into a Boise home near Overland and Coronado.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene, and she was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Boise Fire says that there were no passengers in the vehicle and no other reported injuries.

Ultimately, the driver was cited for inattentive driving.

Crews noticed damaged power lines underneath the car, and Boise Fire Command requested additional assistance. The call for service upgraded this incident to a structural collapse, Boise Fire says.

Until power can be restored to the home, the residents will be displaced. The Boise Fire Local 149 Burnout Fund is assisting those residents in the meantime.