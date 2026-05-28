Boise municipal pools are open for the season

BOISE — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced that outdoor municipal pools have opened for the summer season.
Boise's outdoor municipal pools:
- Borah Pool at 801 Aurora Dr., Boise
- Fairmont Pool at 7929 W. Northview St, Boise
- Ivywild Pool at 2250 S. Leadville Ave., Boise
- Natatorium & Hydrotude at 1811 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Parks and Recreation reminds pool users that each location has its own unique schedule and programming.
All pool hours, swim lessons and weather-related updates or closures will be posted to the Boise Parks and Recreation's website.