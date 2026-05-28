Boise municipal pools are open for the season

BOISE — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced that outdoor municipal pools have opened for the summer season.

Boise's outdoor municipal pools:



Borah Pool at 801 Aurora Dr., Boise

Fairmont Pool at 7929 W. Northview St, Boise

Ivywild Pool at 2250 S. Leadville Ave., Boise

Natatorium & Hydrotude at 1811 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Parks and Recreation reminds pool users that each location has its own unique schedule and programming.

All pool hours, swim lessons and weather-related updates or closures will be posted to the Boise Parks and Recreation's website.