Boise couple faces 120 criminal charges of witness intimidation and stalking

BOISE, Idaho — A married couple from Boise is facing a combined 120 criminal charges that include felony stalking and witness intimidation.

Court documents indicate that Jonathan Daniel Harms (43) and Jolene Lynn Harms (39) were arraigned via video in Ada County Court on Friday, following the filing of a criminal complaint detailing the charges against each the previous day.

In that criminal complaint, Jonathan and Jolene Harms are each charged with 20 counts of felony stalking in the first degree, 19 counts of felony witness intimidation, and 21 counts of misdemeanor witness intimidation.

Presiding judge Laurie A. Fortier set bond for both individuals at $15 million. A no-contact order was also issued during the arraignment.

The charges come on the heels of a pair of reported protection order violations that occurred in early July.

According to a previous Boise Police Department news release, officers started investigating those reports on July 10,

During their investigation, officers discovered that the two protected parties had received a "large document containing threatening language." That document, which named individuals, was also sent to others locally as well as people across the county.

On July 12, Boise Police, with the help of other local law enforcement, executed a search and arrest warrant at Jonathan Harm's residence on E. Highland Valley Drive. The suspect, who was known to own weapons, was safely apprehended.

Meanwhile, evidence from the investigation also indicated that Jolene Harms had "threatened a local law enforcement officer and their family." She was arrested by Garden City Police and booked into Ada County Jail for misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

“Thanks to the diligent work of our officers and our law enforcement partners, these threats were taken seriously and addressed quickly." - Andrew Linn, Boise Police Lieutenant

A preliminary hearing is set for October 6, 2025, and Judge Regan Jameson will be presiding over the case.