Boise man sentenced to 20 years in prison on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The case stems from April of last year, when a cyber tip led to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report identified Anthony Savorelli, 30, through his IP address, email, and screen name, and upon further review of his account, turned up videos depicting child sexual abuse material. Along with those videos were chat conversations where Savorelli discussed the victim's ages, as well as his location.

BPD conducted a search warrant of Savorelli's home, and he permitted detectives to examine his devices. On his phone was a deleted folder containing more child sexual abuse material, including pictures of a child believed to be no older than 8 years old.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Savorelli said he was aware that the victims depicted in the content were minors.

At sentencing, prosecutors asserted that these minors were re-victimized each time the material was shared through a messaging app.

“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for that harm and sends a clear message that we will continue to aggressively prosecute those who prey on children. I am grateful to the investigators and our prosecution team whose work helped bring this case to a just outcome,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

"The very most vulnerable among us are victimized and traumatized in a staggering way,” Judge Cawthorn told Savorelli.