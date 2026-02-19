Boise man receives 38 years to life for stabbing roommate to death

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man has been sentenced to 38 years fixed and up to life in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate in Oct. of 2024.

According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Boise Police responded to the incident and, upon arriving at the scene, discovered 37-year-old Scott Edward Stevens Jr. "covered in blood and holding a bloody knife."

There, they located a deceased victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and body.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the two individuals lived in the same house. At one point, two other roommates tried to intervene in the physical confrontation, but Stevens "threatened them with the murder weapon."

Stevens later admitted to "executing" the victim and ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

“This was a violent and intentional killing,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “The defendant made the choice to take a life, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of that decision. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and those who tried to intervene.”