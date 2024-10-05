One dead in Boise after stabbing

BOISE, Idaho — Police say a man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:25 p.m. Boise Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in progress on the 5000 block of N. Mitchell Street. Officers say they located one victim who was rushed to a local hospital but passed away a short time later from multiple injuries. Law enforcement officers say they quickly located the suspect on scene and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Scott Stevens.

A preliminary investigation showed that the suspect and the victim knew each other and were living in a home with other adults. According to police two other adults in the home attempted to intervene and were threatened by the suspect while he was holding a weapon. At this time the attack on the victim appears to be unprovoked. Boise Police officers recovered the weapon at the scene and an investigation by the Boise Police Violent Crimes Unit is ongoing.

The identify of the victim will be released by the Ada County Coroner pending notification of next of kin. The suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail on First Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault charges.