Boise man in critical condition after being struck by a car in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while walking along I-84 early Sunday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 45 in Meridian.

A 76-year-old man from Boise was walking westbound in the far-right lane when he was struck by a Nissan driven by a 19-year-old Meridian man.

The 76-year-old was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and the Nissan driver was uninjured. Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The two far-right lanes on westbound I-84 were closed for roughly three hours as authorities responded.

ISP was assisted by Meridian Police, Meridian Fire, and Ada County Paramedics.

Police say this crash remains under investigation.