Boise Fire warns of high fire danger after responding to grass fires Monday

BOISE, ID — The Boise Fire Department is warning of high fire danger after battling two grass fires in Boise on Monday.

Boise Firefighters responded at 10:54 a.m. to a reported grass fire with a structure threatened near South Mitchell Street and West Bienapfl Drive. Resonders found a half-acre fire damaging a vinyl fence and quickly knocked down the fire.

Crews remained on scene to mop up hotspots to ensure the fire would not reignite. The cause of the fire was undetermined and there were no reported injuries, according to the Boise Fire Department.

At 2:25 p.m., Boise Fire was dispatched to another reported grass fire near South Talon Lane and West Vallejo Road. Firefighters found and one and a half acre fire threatening nearby structures.

The fire burned roughly 5 acres as crews coordinated a fire attack, protected the structures and, then, extinguished the fire. Two brush rigs and a water tender remained on scene for several hours to mop up hotspots.

There were no reported injuries or damage to structures besides damage to the vinyl fencing. The fire was started by a burn barrel blowing hot embers and ash into the grass, according to the Boise Fire Department.

The department reminds everyone that it only takes one small spark or hot ember to ignite a large fire. During hot and dry conditions, residents are urged to avoid doing activities that create hot ash or embers, which includes burning weeds, using burn barrels, fire pits, and burn piles.