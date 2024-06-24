Burn barrel sparks 6-acre fire in South Boise, crews have responded

BOISE, Idaho — Fire crews in Boise were dispatched to W Vallejo Rd at the intersection with S Coveyridge Ln as reports of a vegetation fire in the area at around 2:15 pm on Monday, June 24.

Crews arrived on the scene minutes later and began to fight the flames on the scene. In total two engines, two brush trucks, and two water tenders were called to the scene.

Fire crews are in the process of clearing the scene, but the fire has been contained at this time.

According to crews on scene, the fire stems from a burn barrel in the area but there is an ongoing investigation into the specifics of the fire's origin.