Boise Fire uses e-bikes to reach patients in foothills emergencies

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire crews are using electric motorbikes to reach patients in the Boise Foothills faster than they could on foot.

According to the Boise Fire Department's social media, firefighters are training on the e-bikes throughout the trail system, including in areas typically limited to pedal bikes, so they are prepared when it counts.

The department says crews are working to minimize their impact on the trails while conducting training and emergency response.

Residents who spot the crews on the trails can look for the Boise Fire logo and red medical packs.

The department asks that people give crews space to pass along the trails.

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