Boise fire crews responds to four rescues within few days

IDAHO — Boise fire crews aided in multiple rescues in the last few days, from extricating patients out of vehicles to responding to threats involving setting a house on fire.

Crews responded to a call in Northwest Boise, where a pickup truck struck a home, causing major structural damage. Firefighters helped remove the truck and trailer, install wood supports, and retrieve the neighbors' belongings.

Boise Fire Department Fire crews help remove a pickup truck that struck a Northwest Boise house.

On Saturday, Boise Fire units used an extended aerial ladder to reach a person at a construction site. The patient was taken to a local hospital and treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Off Highway 21, Boise Fire and other agencies worked to remove an injured person from a vehicle that rolled down a steep embankment. Crews used a UTV to move the person to an ambulance, which transported them to a local hospital.

Boise Fire Department Boise Fire and other agencies aid in responding to car that rolled down an embankment off Highway 21.

Firefighters also headed to Southeast Boise to protect a home during an incident involving threats to set a house on fire. Boise Fire says the incident ultimately ended without a fire or injuries.