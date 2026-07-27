Boise cancels morning outdoor pool activities due to unhealthy air quality

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has canceled all morning programming at the city's outdoor pools Monday because of unhealthy air quality.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Boise on Monday, July 27, with air quality reaching the Red, or "Unhealthy," category, according to the city.

As a result, all morning swimming lessons, lap swim sessions and associated programming at Boise's outdoor pools have been canceled.

City officials said the health and safety of staff and participants remains the top priority.

Parks and Recreation staff will continue monitoring air quality throughout the day and plans to provide an update at noon on whether the 1 to 5 p.m. open swim session will be held.

Officials also warned that unhealthy air quality is expected to continue through the week and encouraged visitors to check the city's website before heading to one of Boise's outdoor pools in case additional schedule changes are necessary.