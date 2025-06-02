Authorities search for burglary suspect who fled police, went 100mph on Chinden

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are asking for the public's help in locating a burglary suspect and their getaway vehicle.

According to a release from ACSO, deputies responded to a report concerning a "forced entry vehicle burglary" in the Barber Park area at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As officers collected evidence at Barber Park, they received additional reports of similar break-ins in Boise and Garden City.

The suspect's vehicle was later identified as a white Dodge Durango, possibly with Arizona plates.

A sergeant with the Eagle Police Department later located the vehicle in question at Optimist Park around 3:45 p.m. However, when they approached the suspect, they fled the scene in their Dodge Durango, and a high-speed chase ensued.

During that chase, the suspect is reported to have exceeded speeds of 100mph while driving eastbound down Chinden Boulevard. The pursuit was ultimately called off due to public safety concerns.

Roughly ten minutes later, another report placed the suspect's vehicle driving recklessly westbound down I-84 near milepost 49.

As of this writing, the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.