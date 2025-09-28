Authorities investigate false shooting report at Boise Jewish center

BOISE, Idaho — On Sunday, September 28, at around 11 am, Boise Police responded to a report of an active shooter at a Jewish Center on S. Maple Grove Road in Boise.

According to a Facebook post made by the Boise Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found no evidence of gunshots or victims of gun violence.

The call was determined to be a false report after further investigation.

The suspect who made the call to dispatch remains unknown, and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as they become available.