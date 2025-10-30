Annual ski swap at Expo Idaho returns to serve Treasure Valley winter sport fans

BOISE, Idaho — The 74th annual Ski Swap is returning to Expo Idaho this week to give Treasure Valley residents the chance to pick up winter sports gear while supporting a local nonprofit.

Presented by the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF), the sale features new and used skis, snowboards, boots, winter apparel, and other gear.

The event opens Thursday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m., runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday admission is $5; Sunday admission is free with two canned‑food items or $5 without. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

The gear swap supports BBSEF's mission to provide competitive mountain‑sports opportunities, including alpine ski racing, freeskiing, snowboarding, and mountain biking, to youth in the Treasure Valley.