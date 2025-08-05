Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Albertsons strike may be averted as workers prepare to vote on new contract

Idaho News 6
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Thousands of Albertsons grocery workers in the area will soon vote on a new labor contract that could avert a strike.

Union leadership and Albertsons reached an agreement Monday night that members must approve in the coming weeks.

"I can say it's a good deal both sides recommending a yes vote," a union representative said. "And it's a member-driven bargaining committee, so they would not be recognizing and encouraging a yes vote if it wasn't a good deal."

The UFCW Local 555 had previously authorized a strike over unfair labor practices several months ago, raising concerns for shoppers and workers in the community.

While details of the agreement will not be released publicly, union members' approval would prevent a potential work stoppage at local Albertsons stores.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

