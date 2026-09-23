After break in Boise cold case, daughter of Tylenol poisoning victim calls for release of records

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — After Ada County announced a break in a decades-old cold case, the daughter of a 1982 Tylenol murder victim is calling for more investigative records to be made public.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday revealed the identity of the "Unknown Wanderer" — a man who poisoned himself with cyanide in Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Dec. 4, 1982. While sheriff's officials did not name the man as a suspect in the infamous Tylenol poisonings of the same year, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz said his research indicates a connection.

Forensic psychiatrist says there's a consensus 'Unknown Wanderer' is "viable suspect"

The news has renewed speculation about the Tylenol murders and prompted the daughter of victim Mary Magdalene Reiner to publicly question why, 44 years later, more details from the investigation haven't been made public.

"At this point, this case is no longer about identifying a suspect," Rosen wrote. "For me, the larger question is why the public continues to be kept in the dark about so many of the facts surrounding one of the most significant unsolved murder cases in American history."

Reiner was among seven people in the Chicago area who died after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, 1982. The deaths sparked a nationwide panic and eventually led the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to require tamper-resistance packaging for non-prescription drugs.

While Rosen said she appreciates Ada County investigators' care to not name a suspect in the case, she writes that the public deserves an answer.

"The continued sealing and withholding of investigative records serves no legitimate public interest," Rosen said. "On the contrary, it undermines transparency, accountability, and public trust."

"How is Ada County supposed to prove that the Unknown Wanderer was responsible for the Tylenol Murders when the full investigative record remains inaccessible to them and to the public?" she continued. "How can anyone reach a definitive conclusion while critical evidence, reports, and documents remain sealed from independent scrutiny?"

Rosen called on federal and local agencies that investigated the case to make their files and records open to the public:

"After decades of unanswered questions, the greatest injustice may no longer be the mystery itself, but the refusal to allow the public access to information needed to evaluate the case for themselves. Keeping these records hidden is not transparency. It is secrecy. And after more than four decades, the public deserves an answer."

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Learn more about Boise's "Unknown Wanderer" in Idaho News 6's two-part investigation

From the archives: 'Unknown Wanderer' cold case puzzles investigators [Part 1]