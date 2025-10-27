Ada County updates emergency registry with new name and broader reach as 'Aware Care'

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County 911 Dispatch has rebranded its emergency support registry with a new name and a broader mission.

The Ada Registry for the Vulnerable Population (ARVP) is now "Aware Care," a voluntary program that allows residents to share key information with first responders before an emergency happens.

The registry was originally designed to help individuals living with dementia, Alzheimer’s, or autism. With the new Aware Care program, the county has expanded eligibility to include anyone who may need extra support during a crisis.

Officials say the program helps dispatchers, law enforcement, and emergency personnel provide safe, informed, and personalized assistance when it matters most. Information in the registry is kept confidential and shared only with first responders.

Aware Care also helps first responders locate and safely return individuals who may wander or go missing. Registration is voluntary and must be renewed each year, but those already enrolled in ARVP will not need to re-register.

Residents can learn more or sign up here.