Ada County to eliminate mobile voting units after May 2025 election

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Mobile voting units will no longer be available in Ada County after the May 2025 election, according to a recent announcement from the Ada County Elections Office.

Since launching in 2016, mobile voting has helped simplify the voting process by offering voting locations in high traffic areas throughout the county.

The Ada County Elections Office, however, has said that expanding the county's permanent early voting locations offers enough flexibility to voters that mobile voting is no longer necessary.

“The Mobile Voting Unit was a great resource for voters during early voting at a time when there were fewer permanent early voting sites available," Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said. "We believe it is essential for every eligible voter to have the opportunity to cast their ballot with ease and we are excited for Ada County voters to take advantage of our new permanent early voting sites moving forward."

Early voting locations in Ada County include Kuna City Hall, Garden City City Hall, Star City Hall, and the Library! at Bown Crossing. Ada County Elections will also continue to have a mobile voting unit available in case it is needed during early voting or on election day.

Eligible voters in Ada County can still cast their May 2025 ballots at the mobile voting unit from 8 a.m .to 5 p.m. from May 5 to 16 at the Ada County Election Headquarters.